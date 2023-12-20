Tran Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 98,382 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.2% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $7,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 665,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

