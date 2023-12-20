Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.