Twele Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

