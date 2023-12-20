Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.7% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

