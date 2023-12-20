Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 3,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 7,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Valneva Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 51.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

