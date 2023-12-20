VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 799.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

