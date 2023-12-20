VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SMB opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.