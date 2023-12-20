Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Reduced by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $170.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

