Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830,452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 27.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,714,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $499,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 379,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.19. 3,344,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,744. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

