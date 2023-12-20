Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

