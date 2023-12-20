Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after buying an additional 123,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.71. The stock had a trading volume of 92,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,682. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.14. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

