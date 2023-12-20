Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 939,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 530,496 shares.The stock last traded at $72.26 and had previously closed at $71.99.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to use the FED cuts to your advantage with these 3 stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 5 Biotech stocks tapping into unmet mental health treatment needs
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- What should your portfolio look like in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.