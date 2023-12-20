Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 939,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 530,496 shares.The stock last traded at $72.26 and had previously closed at $71.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.4619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 102,558 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.