Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.