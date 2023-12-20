Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

