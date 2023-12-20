Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

