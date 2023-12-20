Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 7.2% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

