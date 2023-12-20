Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

