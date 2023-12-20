Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

