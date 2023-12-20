Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 6.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. 624,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,494,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.94.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
