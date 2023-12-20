Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Up 6.2%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.09. 624,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,494,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Vimeo Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $697.30 million, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Vimeo had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

