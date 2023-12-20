Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 8,266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

