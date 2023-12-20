Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.