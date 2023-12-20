Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.