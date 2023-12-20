Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $438.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $344.34 and a 12 month high of $438.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

