Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

