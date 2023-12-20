WPWealth LLP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WPWealth LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of WPWealth LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $238.04. 474,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. The company has a market capitalization of $335.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $238.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average of $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.