WPWealth LLP Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,353 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.0% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 66,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,384. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

