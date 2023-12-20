Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 5,020 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after buying an additional 361,460 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,055,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.77 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

