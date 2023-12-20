Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,147 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

