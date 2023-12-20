Yarbrough Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $138.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

