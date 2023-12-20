Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the first quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AIZ opened at $167.40 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $172.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.97 and a 200-day moving average of $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

See Also

