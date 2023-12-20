Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,970,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,601 shares of company stock worth $4,176,656 in the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.78. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

