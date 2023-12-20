Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 136.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 53.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CBZ opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.77. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

