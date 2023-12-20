Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CW opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.82.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on CW. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.
Curtiss-Wright Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
