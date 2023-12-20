Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZ. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other news, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $19,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,099,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,204,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dipan Patel sold 2,094,240 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $19,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,099,993 shares in the company, valued at $144,204,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,240,761 shares of company stock valued at $184,194,377 in the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZ stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $167.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

