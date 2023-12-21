15,122 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.