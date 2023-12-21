2,155 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Monumental Financial Group Inc.

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

