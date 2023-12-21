27,100 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WD-40 Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $245.76.
WD-40 Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WDFC
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- RV stocks: A comfortable way to ride falling interest rates
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Micron’s 2024 could be its best year ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.