27,100 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WDFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $158.60 and a 1-year high of $245.76.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDFC. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Recommended Stories

