4,114 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.50. 345,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.13.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

