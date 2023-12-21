73,055 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

