8,325 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 634,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,895. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

