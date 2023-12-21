8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Insider Hunter Middleton Sells 8,464 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) insider Hunter Middleton sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $29,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 210.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

