AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $167.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

