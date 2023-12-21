Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,383 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $94.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

