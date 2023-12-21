Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.97 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

