Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

