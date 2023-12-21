Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

