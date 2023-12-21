Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Performance
AIRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
