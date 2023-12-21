Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 49.62% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

