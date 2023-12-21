Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52.
Block Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.