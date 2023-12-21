Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30.

On Monday, October 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $37,403.52.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

