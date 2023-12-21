Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

