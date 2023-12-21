Allen Peter Gransch Sells 3,920 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of C$427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$417.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.6550445 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

SES has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.35.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

